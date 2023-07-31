JSM prevented by administration from dismantling tax gate

Jowai, July 31: The Jaintia Student Movement (JSM) today moved to Khanduli village with the intention to dismantle the tax gate previously set up illegally by KAAC. On reaching the proximity of the gate, district administration with police personnel intercepted JSM members lest unwanted encounters might arise there between Assam and Meghalaya people and vice versa.

After JSM moved to demolish the tax gate, a verbal war of words heated up between JSM and the administration. Eventually JSM was persuaded and advised to co-sit a decision meeting to be held on August 3, between the two states where both rival chief ministers to be on the panel for discussing the existence of the Entry Tax Gate. The JSM agreed and looked forward to seeing this positive outcome.