Star couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted on a date night in Mumbai

Shillong, July 31: After subtly confirming their relationship, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen enjoying a romantic date night in Mumbai. Celebrity paparazzi Yogen Shah shared a picture and video collage on Instagram, capturing the couple walking hand-in-hand with smiles and affectionate glances towards each other. They were later spotted heading home together in the same car.

For their casual outing, Tamannaah opted for a white T-shirt paired with black jeans, while Vijay wore a sweatshirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

As per IANS, the couple’s romance blossomed after they met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’, where they starred together in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s short film.

Vijay openly spoke about their relationship in a magazine interview, stating that it is “fairly understood” that they are dating and expressing that he is “madly” in love with her.

On the professional front, Vijay’s latest release is ‘Kaalkoot’ with Shweta Tripathi. He is also set to appear in a thriller based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and in Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.