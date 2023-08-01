Haryana tense after communal violence in Nuh, curfew imposed

Shillong, August 1: Following the outbreak of violence in Nuh district near Gurugram, Haryana, the Home Minister, Anil Vij, announced the imposition of a curfew, suspension of internet services, and deployment of security forces to ensure law and order. The situation is currently reported to be under control.

Flag marches are being conducted in Nuh to maintain peace, as reported by Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar, who also stated that no untoward incident has been reported so far. A meeting will be held by the administration to assess the situation on the ground and decide the duration of the curfew.

As per IANS, in response to the situation, the Union government has deployed 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) until August 6 to restore order. Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had requested the deployment of paramilitary forces to assist.

The deployed contingent includes four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of the Border Security Force (BSF), two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 12 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the government has imposed Section 114 in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

The violence erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday, resulting in three home guards being killed and nine police officers injured, including one Deputy Superintendent of Police rank and three inspectors. To address the situation, the police have registered about 20 FIRs and detained several individuals in connection with the violence.