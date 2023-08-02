Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years, 11 fatalities reported

Shillong, August 2: The Chinese capital, Beijing, witnessed its most significant amount of rainfall in 140 years, according to the city authorities.

Between 8 p.m. on July 29 and 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Wangjiayuan reservoir in Changping district recorded a staggering 744.8 mm of rain during the rainstorm, marking the highest precipitation ever documented in the city, as reported by the Beijing Meteorological Service.

IANS reported that the torrential rains were brought by Typhoon Doksuri, which has been affecting the region since the beginning of the weekend. Tragically, the heavy downpours resulted in 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning.

However, there is some relief as the water flow in major rivers has decreased below the warning mark, leading the city to lift the red alert for floods on Wednesday morning. Despite this respite, authorities remain vigilant as the situation could change with the unpredictable nature of weather patterns.