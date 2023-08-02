FIR filed against SGHs for siphoning off development funds

Tura, August 2: The AYWO and AAYF from Ampati in South west Garo Hills have filed a joint FIR against two Self Help Groups from Garo Hills for allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 50 lakhs of development money for alleged complete projects under Zikzak Block in the same district.

The FIR by the two local groups was filed last month against the Akusa Self Help Group, Walbakgre in Tura and Chinasa Self Help Group of Kebolpara, Ampati.

In their FIR filed with the Officer in-charge of Mahendraganj Police Station, the local groups alleged that a total of Rs 49,97,000/- meant for the construction of several CC motorable road projects, was misused by the two self help groups. The organizations added that due to the fund misuse, five villages from the area including Durapara, Bagdagre, Debajani, Sangjangpara and Aruakgre were deprived off the development projects.

Interestingly, the Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO), based in Williamnagar of East Garo Hills had earlier also filed a complaint in this connection to the South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

According to the complaint, a sum of Rs 9,98,900/- for the construction of jeep-able road at Durapara village and Rs 9,99,000/- for construction of another CC jeep-able road at Bakdagre village was withdrawn by the secretary of the Akusa Self Help Group.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 9,99,300/- for the construction of CC jeep-able road at Debajani village, Rs 9,99,300/- against CC jeep-able road at Sanjengpara and Rs 9,99,600/- for construction of the CC jeep-able road at Aruakgre was withdrawn by the Secretary of the Chinasa Self Help Group.

Interestingly, while all the projects were listed as complete on paper, none of them are visible on the ground.