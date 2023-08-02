Oppn INDIA alliance MPs walkout of Rajya Sabha over PM Modi’s statement on Manipur

The Opposition parties’ MPs staged a walkout from the House as the 60 notices submitted under Rule 267 to hold a discussion on Manipur violence were declined by the Chair.

On the Opposition’s demand for the PM’s presence in the House, the Chairman said a directive from the Chair will not be issued – “I cannot make up for ignorance of the statute of the Constitution. If the Prime Minister wants to come. From the Chair, a directive of such nature has not been issued and I shall not issue. I don’t appreciate it.”

“While the member indicated that he was walking out, he is not walking out from the House but he is walking out from his Constitutional obligations. He is walking out from performing his duty for the people. This is the platform to serve the people at large, as per rule of law. Such a failure, the people have to judge by themselves. I, surely sitting in the Chair, cannot tolerate such conduct by the members.”

He said that he would have to name some of the members for the indecorus context and urged the members to maintain decorum.

However, the Opposition MPs kept on raising the demand for a statement by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The INDIA MPs then staged a walkout from the House .

They have been demanding a detailed statement by the Prime Minister on Manipur and also a detailed discussion on violence in the northeastern state.

Notably, ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

