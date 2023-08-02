School building in NGH abandoned for 10 years after completion

Tura, August 2: In a shocking revelation, an already completed residential school building in North Garo Hills has been found abandoned with leaking roofs and the forest reclaiming the site, after it failed to function although its construction was completed ten years ago.

The school in question is located at remote Insambal village under Kharkutta in North Garo Hills, a little over 15 kilometres from Kharkutta Block. The shocking truth came to light after members of the AHAM, Kharkutta Regional Unit visited the spot on Tuesday and found it in a dilapidated state with grasses and shrubs growing all over the compound.

According to the members of AHAM, villagers from the area over the years, made efforts to prevent the forests from reclaiming the already completed school, by clearing the grass and shrubs, in the hope of better education opportunities for their children. However, the school was never taken charge of and failed to function resulting in wastage of public money.

“We do not want to point fingers at any government but merely wanted to bring the matter to light as the project has been a complete waste given that the area does not even have a proper school,” the Aham President, Stephen Marak said.

According to Marak, due to the absence of a school in the area, children from the area now have to travel over 15 kilometres to Kharkutta daily for their education.

Meanwhile, the organization urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and local MLA Rupert Momin to look into the matter and ensure that children from the area have the opportunity for their education closer to home.