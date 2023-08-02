KSU hits street in Nongpoh to protest power failure

Nongpoh, August 2: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Nongpoh Circle took to the street to protest against the persistent power breakdowns in Ri Bhoi district. Hundreds of residents from various walks of life participated in the rally organized by the Union, which commenced at the NSCA Mini Stadium Pahamsyiem and concluded at the MeECL Nongpoh Division office. A short programme was held at the office premises where Union leaders addressed the gathering.

The primary objective of the demonstration was to draw attention to the recurring electricity failures that have plagued the district for decades. The Union leaders and members later submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, seeking immediate action to resolve the pressing issue.

The memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner highlighted several grievances faced by the residents due to the frequent power disruptions. These included inconveniences and hardships experienced by individuals in various sectors such as offices, homes, schools, healthcare centers, and shops. Particularly affected were students and small businesses that heavily depend on electricity for their operations.

The main cause of these intermittent power failures was identified as the reliance on the 33/11KV Nongpoh Substation, which draws power from the Stage III Power Station Kyrdemkulai located more than 40 kilometers away. The low height of the 33KV lines from the ground level also contributed to frequent tripping and interruptions, as trees and bamboos often touched the lines.

The Union emphasized that the installation of a 132/33KV Substation in Nongpoh was the key solution to ensure stable and reliable power supply. They pointed out that other district headquarters in Meghalaya enjoy better quality electricity due to the presence of such substations, which considerably reduces power interruptions.

The memorandum further highlighted that Nongpoh already has several 132KV tower lines passing through the area, making it feasible and cost-effective to construct a 132/33KV Substation in close proximity.

Notably, the Co-ordination Committee on Electricity in Ri Bhoi District, in which the Khasi Students Union was also a part of the committee, had previously submitted a similar memorandum to the district administration in 2012, but more than a decade has passed without any significant progress on the matter. Frustrated by the lack of action, the Union leaders expressed their intent to take more stringent measures, including the possibility of locking down the MeECL office, if the issue persists.

The Deputy Commissioner was urged to act promptly and engage with the MeECL and the Government of Meghalaya to address this long-standing concern. The residents of Ri Bhoi District hope for an urgent resolution to their power supply issues and look forward to improved services that align with the regular payment of electricity bills.