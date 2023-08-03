GHEPS hold 5th environment sensitization programme

Tura, August 3: The Garo Hills Environmental Protection Society (GHEPS) conducted its 5th Environmental awareness Program on Wednesday in Chokpot at the Conference Hall of the Farmers Market Building.

The Program, which was hosted by the leaders and members of A’chik Baptist Krima No 15, was organised by Walnath N Sangma the Organising secretary of GHEPS where Prominent Political Leaders, Government Officers, Social Leaders, Nokmas, Church Leaders, General Public, Teachers and students of various Schools attended the function.

Roger Benny A Sangma the executive member of GHEPS presided over the Program, while Dr Merril Sangma the GHEPS President welcomed all the participants and highlighted the purpose of the Program.

GHADC Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak who was the Chief Guest, spoke on the importance of Environment Preservation. He also informed the participants about the rules and regulations that laid down in GHADC for the managements of the environment in the region.

During the programme, John Clitzter A Sangma (MPS), SDPO Chokpot spoke on the topic “Law and Order in the management of environment”, Groswell Sangma, the President of Achik Baptist Krima No. 15 delivered a speech on the topic “Environmental ethics and religion”, Rev Father Salnesh D Sangma the Parish Priest of Chokpot spoke on the important topic, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”, Rev. Galebirt M Marak, COJC spoke on the subject, “Protection and preservation of the the environment” while former GHADC CEM, P K Sangma delivered on the topic, “Relationship between the humans and natural environment”.

Participants of the prograame also took a pledge for the preservation and protection of environment of the region which was led by Rev. Maxwell R Marak Pastor of Chokpot Baptist Church. A prayer was also offered for the recent happenings in Tura Garo Hills as well as for the Manipur situation.