FKJGP opposes allotment of government land for shifting of Anjalee Petrol pump from city heart

Shillong, August 3: The FKJGP Upper Shillong Circle on Thursday met Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on the shifting of the Anjalee Petrol Pump and opposed allotment of government land for the petrol pump in Upper Shillong area.

Talking to reporters after meeting Hek, FKJGP Upper Shillong Circle president, Kitboklang Nongphlang said that they came to learn that the State government had ordered shifting of Anjalee Petrol Pump, Shillong city, from its present location to another in order to pave the way for the widening of the road from Umshyrpi to the site where the petrol pump is presently situated.

Nongphlang also informed that it had come to their knowledge that the State government was in the process of allocating a plot of land at the farm of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department at Upper Shillong for the said private petrol pump in lieu of the land at Anjalee Point, Shillong which the State government is acquiring for road widening.

According to him, since the land belonging to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department at Upper Shillong is meant specifically for development of dairy and other farming activities for the long term benefits of the State, allotment of land for establishment of a private petrol pump will defeat the very purpose for which the land was meant to be utilized by the concerned department.