UGC identifies 20 ‘Fake’ universities; Delhi tops the list

Shillong, August 3: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently released a list of 20 universities identified as “fake” and unauthorized to grant degrees. Among these institutions, Delhi has the highest number, with eight universities falling under this category.

According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, these universities have been found to offer degrees in violation of the UGC Act. He emphasized that degrees obtained from these institutions will not be recognized for higher education or employment purposes, as they lack the authority to confer valid degrees.

India Today reported that the list comprises eight institutions from Delhi, four from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

The “fake” universities in Delhi are:

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj United Nations University Vocational University ADR-Centric Juridical University Indian Institution of Science and Engineering Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh has four universities on the list:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University) Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal each have two universities identified as ‘fake’:

Christ New Testament Deemed University Bible Open University of India Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

The remaining ‘fake’ universities include: