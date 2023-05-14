ICSE and ISC results to be declared today; visit the official website

Shillong, May 14: According to a formal statement from Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 will be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at 3 pm on Sunday.

According to the announcement, students can view their results by going to either http://results.cisce.org or http://cisce.org, which are the websites for CISCE.

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27 through March 29, 2023. The ISC or Class 12 examinations started on February 13 and ended on March 31.

Around 2.5 lakh pupils took the CISCE test this year for classes 10, 12, and 13.

The class 12 final exam results were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier on Friday, with an overall passing rate of 87.33.

Class 12 final exam results were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with an overall passing rate of 87.33.

Girls outperformed boys this year by 6.01 percent with a score of 90.68.