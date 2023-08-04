APDCL officials assaulted in Dhubri dist; 3 arrested

Guwahati, August 4: : Assam Police has arrested three persons accused in a case relating to the assault on Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) officials at Balajan under Gauripur Police station Dhubri district on Friday.

Notably, a group, suspected to be power thieves, had, earlier in the day, brutally assaulted sub-divisional officer (SDO) of APDCL, Monjurul Haque, along with two other APDCL officials. They were attacked with sticks.

According to reports, the injured APDCL official along with his team had launched an operation against unlawful use of electric motors in the locality.

The other APDCL employees injured in the incident were identified as Mohidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque.

The injured APDCL employees along with SDO are currently undergoing medical treatment at Dhubri Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh has assured strict action against the perpetrators of the incident and directed the state police force in Dhubri district to take lawful action against the guilty.

“Reference to the assault on APDCL officials at Balajan under Gauripur Police station, Dhubri Police has been instructed to take lawful action. Three accused persons have already been arrested. Rest would be arrested soon. No one would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty,” the DGP posted on his Twitter handle.

Reportedly, an FIR has been registered at Gauripur police station and an investigation has been initiated by police.