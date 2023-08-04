PM to lay foundation for re-development of 56 NFR stations

Guwahati, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for re-development of 56 stations of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on August 6.

As many as 91 stations of NFR have been identified under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Out of the 56 stations, 32 stations are in Assam, three stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, three stations in Bihar and one station each are in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

A sum of Rs 5100 crore has been allocated for the re-development of 91stations under NFR, out of which Rs 1960 crore will be utilised for the re-development of 56 stations.

Notably, these stations under NFR are among the 508 stations to be redeveloped under the scheme across the country and the foundation stones of these stations will be laid on Sunday.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for development of railway stations over Indian Railways. So far, 1309 stations under Indian Railways have been identified under the scheme for re-development.

The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations such as improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc, keeping in view the necessity at each station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of buildings, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for the physically challenged, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, among other facilities.