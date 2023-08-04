Hours after SC stay on his conviction, Rahul meets RJD Chief

The Congress leader arrived at the residence of Misa Bharti, here in central Delhi’s Pandara Park area, where the RJD patriarch has been staying with his daughter.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

However, it is yet not clear what the two leaders discussed.

On Friday afternoon, in a big relief to the Congress leader the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname remarks defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership, saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.

Besides Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, Bihar Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and others were also present.

After Rahul met Lalu, the RJD supremo hugged him.

The leaders then had a long meeting.

IANS