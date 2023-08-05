7 arrested for robberies by SIT in Ri-Bhoi

Nongpoh, Aug 4: In a significant development, the office of the Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi district, has announced a major breakthrough in the investigation of the recent dacoity cases that took place in Unduba and Umnowe Killing.

The daring incidents, which occurred on May 22 and July 11 respectively at two stone crusher units located in Umduba and Umnowe Killing have shaken the community.

In both incidents, a group of armed and masked miscreants forcibly entered the premises of the crusher units and carried out robbery.

The criminals managed to loot approximately Rs 85,400 from the Umduba plant and Rs 1,90,000 from the Umnowe Killing plant.

Taking swift action, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to help the primary investigators of the case.

The team launched an exhaustive probe, harnessing confidential sources, utilising cutting-edge forensic techniques to gather crucial evidences to identify the culprits.

The intensive efforts of the dedicated SIT have borne fruit, leading to the

identification and apprehension of seven individuals believed to be responsible for the robberies.

The arrested individuals are residents of Umduba village. The names of the arrested accused include – Kandil Marak, Rechil Momin, Wilsh Marak, Robert Momin, Marus Marak, Bimod Marak and Collin Marak.

In a meticulously planned operation, the SIT managed to apprehend these suspects, bringing them one step closer to justice. The investigation also led to the recovery of cache of arms and articles including an air gun, a country-made rifle, two country pistols, gunpowder, triggering caps, camouflage clothing, boots and bags, among other items.