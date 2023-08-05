NEHU, IIT-G sign MoU to promote researches in nanotechnology

Shillong, Aug 4: In a significant stride towards advancing cutting-edge research and fostering academic collaboration, NEHU and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU establishes a dynamic partnership aimed at promoting research in the field of nanotechnology, encompassing nanoelectronics, semiconductor devices, nanophotonics and nanofabrication. The strategic alliance also involves exchange programmes for teachers, scholars and students, paving the way for comprehensive training and development in this rapidly evolving domain.

With the shared vision of advancing scientific knowledge and technological innovations in the field of nanotechnology, NEHU and IIT-G, are set to unleash new possibilities through their combined expertise.

Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, “This MoU marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering academic excellence and research advancement. Our joint efforts with IIT Guwahati will undoubtedly create a conducive environment for ground-breaking research in nanotechnology and open doors for numerous opportunities for our students and faculty.”

One of the key components of the MoU is the establishment of short-term courses and training programmes under the INUP-i2i programme. These courses will be designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of teachers and students, enabling them to explore the intricacies of nanotechnology and its applications fully. The exchange programme will provide an opportunity for students and faculty members from both NEHU and IIT-G to experience a vibrant academic environment, fostering a cross-pollination of ideas. The partnership will also see NEHU and IIT Guwahati collaborate in organising workshops, seminars, and short-term awareness programmess. These events will serve as platforms to disseminate knowledge about the latest advancements and breakthroughs in nanotechnology, further promoting its adoption across various industries.

NEHU’s Department of Nanotechnology will play a pivotal role in coordinating the cooperation between the two institutions. The department has already established itself as a leading center for nanotechnology education and research, offering M. Tech and Ph.D. programmess in Nanotechnology. These programmess cater to a diverse range of disciplines, aligning perfectly with the vision and aims of the New Education Policy (NEP).

The M. Tech programme in Nanotechnology at NEHU is open to students with a background in various engineering disciplines such as Nanotechnology, Biochemical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Energy Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, as well as those with an M.Sc. in Nanoscience, Physics, Chemistry, Material Science, Electronics, Biotechnology, Biochemistry and allied courses. This broad eligibility criterion ensures that students from diverse backgrounds can contribute to and benefit from the programme.

NEHU’s Department of Nanotechnology is well-equipped with cutting-edge equipment required to run the courses and conduct pioneering research. The department is committed to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving field of nanotechnology, ensuring that students and researchers stay at the forefront of innovation.

This collaboration between NEHU and IIT Guwahati in the field of nanotechnology is a momentous step towards empowering students, educators and researchers with the knowledge and skills required to tackle the challenges of the future. By fostering a culture of interdisciplinary learning and research, this partnership aims to pave the way for transformative advancements in nanotechnology that will have far-reaching impacts on various industries and society at large.

Both NEHU and IIT Guwahati look forward to the fruitful outcomes of this partnership and are excited to embark on this journey of innovation and excellence together.