Congress attacks government over reports of arms loot in Manipur

“No wonder that on August 1, the Supreme Court observed that from the beginning of May there was an ‘absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery’, as also law and order machinery in Manipur. Yet the Prime Minister continues to be silent and allows the totally discredited Chief Minister to continue,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

He also shared a news report of the looting of the government arms.

The Manipur Police said that it is undertaking a high-level probe into the loot of a large amount of arms and ammunition from two police outposts in Bishnupur district.

Manipur Police in a statement late on Thursday night said that a mob ransacked Keirenphabi Police outpost and Thangalawai Police outposts of Manipur Armed Police’s 2nd Battalion in Bishnupur and took away a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The mob, comprising men and women, also attempted to snatch arms and ammunition from Heingang police station and Singjamei police station in the same district but security forces repelled them.

Reports said that the mob looted sophisticated weapons, including AK and ‘Ghatak’ series of assault rifles, many self-loading rifles and over 19,000 bullets of different calibres.