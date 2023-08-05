IMI 5.0 in Ri-Bhoi to begin soon

Nongpoh, Aug 4: The first round of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 campaign mode for Ri-Bhoi district will be held from August 7-12, second round with effect from September 11-16 and the third round will be from October 9-14, a press release issued here on Friday informed.

The district task force meeting on immunisation cum launching of IMI 5.0 for the district was held at the DC’s office, Nongpoh today.

A brief PowerPoint presentation on the aims and objectives, main challenges and importance of IMI 2023 was presented during the meeting.

During the meeting Dr A Saini, IAS AC announced that the launching of the campaign mode of IMI 5.0 for Ri Bhoi district will begin this month in three phases. Doctors and officers from different line departments and representatives from religious and Synjuk ki Rangbah shnong attended the meeting.