GSU demands removal of BDO posted for one month

TURA, Aug 4: The GSU, Western Zone North, Dadenggre on Friday sought immediate removal of the current Block Development Officer of Dadenggre from the post claiming that it is for the first time that an officer is posted for just one month.

Terming the officials’ posting as unacceptable, the union demanded that a local Garo speaking officer be appointed in his place to deal with the Garo speaking villagers of the area.

The union said that the order for the incumbent BDO’s temporary posting for one month came on April 24 this year and his term as the BDO should have ended by May 24. However, even after four months of his posting, he is still continuing to hold the post.

“We will no longer tolerate it or be silent on the matter. If the government does not take our demands seriously, we are ready to resort to agitation,” the union warned.

Pointing out that MCS officers must be given at least two years to work in their respective places of posting, the union demanded that a Garo MCS officer be made a full-fledged BDO for the area.

“There are many MCS officers in Garo Hills holding many different posts and dual charges. They must be given time to function properly in their postings so that they can work for the betterment of Garo Hills,” the union said.