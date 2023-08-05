NEHUSU closes main varsity gate in protest

Shillong, August 5: The members of North Eastern Hill University Students Union (NEHUSU) on Saturday morning closed down main entrance gate (Gate no. 2) of the university to protest the failure of the administration to provide transportation (busses) for students who were to appear for their examination.

The closure of the main entrance gate was to block all vehicles from entering the university.

Following this, the Assistant Registrar (Admin-II) send an apology letter to the president of NEHUSU expressing his regret for the communication gap between various sections to provide the buses for the exams of some departments held on Saturday.

In the letter, the Assistant Registrar (Admin-II) also assured that the weekend bus will ply from next week and due approval will be accorded accordingly.

The NEHUSU members had reopened the main gate to allow entry of vehicles to the university following this assurance.