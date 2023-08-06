Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh

Hyderabad, Aug 6: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh on Sunday said he will not be a member in the next Telangana Assembly.

The MLA said while he did not know who will be there and who will not be there in the next Assembly. “I am confident that I will not be there,” he said in the Assembly.

The controversial legislator also remarked that both ‘ghar wale’ and ‘bahar wale’ don’t want him in the next Assembly. He, however, did not elaborate.

Raja Singh requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take care of people of his constituency.

Sunday was the last day of the Assembly’s monsoon session, which is likely to be the last session before Assembly elections due to be held towards year-end.

Raja Singh, who represents Dhoolpet constituency in Hyderabad, was suspended from BJP last year after he made certain comments hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. He was also arrested and sent to jail in this case. The party has still not revoked his suspension.

Last month, he had met minister for finance and health T. Harish Rao, triggering speculation that he was planning to shift loyalties to ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He, however, clarified that he has no plans to leave the BJP.

Raja Singh had earlier stated that if his suspension was not lifted he would not contest the elections.

The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad Police commissioner had invoked the Preventive Detention Act.

Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail.

The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner’s order and released the MLA on bail but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities. (IANS)