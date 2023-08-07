Investigation initiated over video showing confrontation between employees and shoplifter, including Sikh individual

Shillong, August 7: A recent video clip, which gained widespread attention after going viral last month, has prompted an investigation into the actions of two convenience store employees, one of whom is a Sikh, for their involvement in confronting and striking a shoplifter with a stick. The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store in California on July 28.

As per IANS, in response to the circulating video, the Stockton Police released a statement acknowledging their awareness of the situation. “It has been brought to our attention that a video of two 7-Eleven employees assaulting a robbery suspect has been circulating. We are aware of the incident and the investigation is ongoing,” the Stockton Police stated.

The footage captures an individual, his identity concealed by a blue t-shirt wrapped around his face, discarding cartons of cigarettes and various items into a trash bin within the 7-Eleven store. Despite repeated warnings and appeals from the store staff, the shoplifter persists in emptying the shelves. At a critical juncture, the thief even brandishes a knife, menacing the store employees.

In an attempt to prevent the shoplifter from absconding with the stolen merchandise, a store worker engages in a physical altercation with him. Subsequently, a Sikh employee enters the scene, armed with a wooden stick, and intervenes by striking the robber repeatedly until he implores for clemency.

The Stockton Police divulged that the case has been assigned to their Investigations Bureau, which will conduct interviews and assess available evidence. The findings of the investigation will eventually be forwarded to the San Joaquin County District Attorney for review and potential legal action.

The Stockton Police Department refrained from releasing additional details pertaining to the incident. After enduring several blows from the wooden stick, the shoplifter is escorted out of the store by an individual who happened to be present at the scene and captured the episode on video. This passerby had originally stopped at the store for refueling and to purchase a Red Bull.

CBS News reported that the 7-Eleven employees informed the person recording the video that the shoplifter had attempted similar acts of theft on three separate occasions in the past.