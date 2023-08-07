Party has discussed Shangpliang’s reported plan to join NPP: Ernest Mawrie

Shillong, Aug 7: BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie on Monday said that they had left to the disciplinary committee to decide if there was a need to seek clarification from the party spokesperson, HM Shangpliang on the reports of his plan to join the NPP.

“Yes, the matter was discussed in the disciplinary committee after a section of the media had quoted a few of Shangpliang’s supporters of Mawsynram Mandal revealing his plan to join the NPP. Now the committee will decide. We cannot just issue show cause notice without the advice of the disciplinary committee,” Mawrie told a section of the reporters.

Stating that so far there is no official communication on the part of Shangpliang to the party in this regard, he however, said that it was also true that he (Shangpliang) had not reacted to the media report either to confirm or deny his plan to join the NPP.

According to him, going by the media report it looks like Shangpliang is joining the NPP eyeing to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Shillong Parliamentary seats.

The BJP state president said that it was true that Shangpliang did not attend two of the programmes organized by the party citing that he was pre-occupied with the meeting of the Education department.

Meanwhile, Mawrie said that there was a general feeling among the party leadership that the party should put up candidates for both the Shillong and Tura Parliamentary seats.

He said that they had a meeting in Guwahati in July which was chaired by the party national general secretary, BL Santosh to deliberate on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to him, they are expecting to get a direction from the party shortly to begin the exercise for selecting a suitable and winnable candidate for both Shillong and Tura seats.