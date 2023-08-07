COCOMI urges Centre to intervene, help end conflict in Manipur

Guwahati, Aug 7: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of civil society organisations, has sought the Union government’s intervention to help end the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, COCOMI submitted the resolutions adopted during the mass rally against narco-terrorism at Imphal on July 29, 2023, while urging the Centre to ensure that foreign elements, including some leaders of the Kuki-Zomi Suspension of Operation groups who are of foreign origin, are identified and confined or deported to Myanmar.

Citing another resolution, the committee stated that the territorial integrity and the system of administration in Manipur should not be altered as it has a glorious history. “Any change in the territorial integrity and administration may bring a death knell to many small tribal communities; which will be a great loss as even now they are highly marginalised,” the committee stated in the letter to the Prime Minister.

The committee further urged the central government to implement the National Register of Citizens in the state with 1951 as the base year and identify illegal immigrants in the state.

“This is to deprive illegal immigrants from being citizens though they may continue to stay as guests, if necessary, without indulging in destructive politics by creating concocted history and bombarding the media and seeking support from the left liberals to achieve what is known as a Kuki-Zomi nation (Zalengam) comprising areas from three countries,” the committee stated.

“The situation in Manipur is such that immediate attention of the Union Government is solicited to bring normalcy or else the society will deteriorate further. Even the vocabulary of the people are affected by the conflict with many becoming more militant and if this continues it may further impact the security situation in the state,” the letter to the Prime Minister read.

“There are many other aspects of this conflict but considering your valuable time we prefer not to burden you at this juncture, but in time we will place the entire gamut of the conflict, the involvement of foreign elements, the narco-terrorism practiced in the state, targeted illegal immigration to change the demography of specific areas and encroachment on reserved and protected forest, etc,” it read.