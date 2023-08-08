Assam couple arrested for physically abusing minor domestic help

According to the police, Maneswar Saura and his wife from Kakopathar town have been accused of pouring hot water on the minor’s body.

The minor, a native of Dibrugarh district’s Moran town, managed to escape and went to the police station.

Police recorded the minor’s statement and in response, the couple was arrested on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

Maneswar is a student leader and his wife works as a teacher.

The victim has been transferred in the interim to the Child Labor Protection Centre in Tinsukia.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.