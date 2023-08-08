Isolated heavy rain likely in Northeast India, Bihar, Uttarakhand over next 5 days: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand during next five days while subdued rainfall activity is expected over the remaining parts of the country during next one week.

In Northwest India, the weather forecast indicates the anticipation of light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. “This pattern is expected to persist from Tuesday to Saturday. During this period, there is a high likelihood of isolated instances of heavy rainfall over the region of Uttarakhand,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

Additionally, the areas of East Uttar Pradesh are also expected to experience these conditions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, with a similar forecast for West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Notably, the region of Uttarakhand could witness isolated episodes of very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Conversely, other parts of northwest India are expected to have relatively subdued rainfall activity in the upcoming week.

In East India, the meteorological outlook suggests that there will be light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.

“This weather pattern is projected to span from Tuesday to Thursday. During this timeframe, areas like Bihar are likely to experience isolated instances of heavy rainfall, with the potential for isolated very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weatherman said.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also in the forecast for similar weather conditions on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Furthermore, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand could experience isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with Bihar possibly encountering extremely heavy falls on Tuesday.

The expected weather pattern in Northeast India is characterised by light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.

“Over the next five days, regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness isolated to very heavy rainfall episodes,” the IMD said.

In Central, West, and South India, the forthcoming week anticipates subdued levels of rainfall activity across these areas. The weather forecast suggests that these regions will experience minimal precipitation during the next seven days.

IANS