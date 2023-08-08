Atishi takes charge of Delhi’s service and vigilance departments after reshuffle of portfolios

Shillong, August 8: In a recent development, the Delhi government has entrusted the responsibility of the service and vigilance departments to Atishi, the Public Works Department minister. Previously, these portfolios were overseen by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. With this transition, Atishi becomes the sole woman representative in the Delhi Cabinet to hold these significant roles.

In a report, India Today stated that the proposal for this portfolio reallocation has been submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This strategic move follows closely after the approval of the Delhi services bill in Parliament. The bill received the green light from the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant shift in administrative control over the bureaucracy within the national capital.

Notably, Atishi’s responsibilities had already expanded earlier in June. She was assigned additional charge of the revenue, planning, and finance departments, as per the approval of a Cabinet reshuffling proposal by Lieutenant Governor Saxena. Previously, these departments fell under the purview of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

With her latest responsibilities, Atishi’s portfolio tally climbs to an impressive 14, including vital sectors such as education and power. This positions her with the highest number of portfolios among all ministers within the city government. Representing the Kalkaji constituency, Atishi’s capabilities and leadership are being increasingly recognized and entrusted with diverse key areas.

The Delhi Cabinet has witnessed a series of changes in ministerial roles over the past months. Following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom are currently incarcerated due to separate money laundering cases, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers in March of this year. These recent developments underscore the dynamic nature of the Delhi government’s efforts to adapt and address administrative challenges effectively.