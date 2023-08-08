Aurangabad police and STF nabs two hardcore Naxal operatives

Shillong, August 8: In a successful collaborative effort, the Aurangabad police and the Special Task Force (STF) have apprehended two notorious Naxal operatives from Pema village in the district.

The combined operation yielded significant results, leading to the confiscation of a loaded revolver (referred to as a ‘Sixer’), a locally crafted firearm known as ‘katta,’ 16 live cartridges, a booklet, and a motorcycle. These items were recovered from the possession of the detained individuals during a late-evening operation on Monday.

As per IANS, the individuals in custody have been identified as Rohit Rai, also known as Prakash or Dharmaraj Mor, hailing from Lathibar village in the Bhabua block of Kaimur district, and Pramod Yadav, a resident of Sosuna village under the jurisdiction of Badeya police station in Gaya district.

Aurangabad’s Superintendent of Police, Swapna Ji Meshram, commented, “The interrogation process is currently in progress. Firearms and other significant evidence have been seized. The apprehended Naxal operatives were active in extortion activities within Aurangabad. Our focus is on uncovering the sources of their financial support.”

Meshram added, “The successful arrest of these individuals is attributed to the exceptional efforts of the Goh police station team and STF officials. Their diligence will be duly acknowledged and rewarded.”

This operation marks a notable achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat Naxal activities and maintain security and peace in the region. The joint initiative by the Aurangabad police and the STF serves as a testament to the commitment and efficiency of law enforcement agencies in addressing such challenges effectively.