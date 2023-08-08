European exposure awaits M’laya’s weavers at Milan

SHILLONG, Aug 7: In a few months from now, handloom products manufactured by Meghalaya’s artisans within the state will be showcased in Milan, Italy.

This was revealed by Minister in charge of Textiles, Paul Lyngdoh, during the state-level celebrations of National Handloom Day 2023 at NIFT, Shillong Campus, on Monday.

This development, according to the minister, will be a huge statement on the part of Meghalaya — a state that till today bears the ‘paradox’ of being a rich land inhabited largely by the poor.

“This need not be the destiny of Meghalaya. We have to transform this paradox into a success story. Meghalaya has it, we have it in us,” Paul said, adding that handloom products from the state have received appreciation from Europe and other parts of the world.

Addressing the gathering at NIFT earlier, Lyngdoh emphasised on collective responsibility of all the stakeholders in optimising the God-gifted talent which the weavers of the state are bestowed with.

He expressed happiness to learn that 3rd-generation weavers also attended the programme, while encouraging them to continue the traditions of their ancestors.

The minister called upon the weavers to incorporate unique ideas and concepts into their work in order to cater and compete in the international market.

Speaking at the programme, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem pitched for Geographical Identification (GI) tag for Ryndia products asserting that such a move would help in maintaining its unique identification and recognition. He reiterated the importance of preserving and upholding the traditional traits of rearing, spinning, dyeing and weaving.

During the programme, Pehchan cards and Yarn passbooks under Income Generation Programme were given to beneficiaries by the minister and the dignitaries. Awards were also presented to various individuals and cooperative societies of the state.

The award for ‘Best Co-operative Society’ was conferred on Mukhap Handloom and Handicraft Co-operative Society, West Jaintia Hills; ‘Best Handloom Entrepreneur’ was awarded to M/s Nangcwa Diwon, Ri-Bhoi; ‘Successful Independent Weaver’ award was presented to Ivy Lorna R Marak, West Garo Hills; ‘Efficient Weaver of Departmental Centre’ award was given to Manju Rabha, East Khasi Hills, while the award for the ‘Longest Serving Weaver’ was given to Menri A Sangma, West Garo Hills.

During the programme, chief guest Paul Lyngdoh along with other dignitaries released a Coffee Table Book on Meghalaya Silk titled ‘Woven Narratives’ and also unveiled the Textile Map of Meghalaya. Meanwhile, in South West Garo Hills, six weavers of over 70 years of age were felicitated as part of the celebration of the 9th National Handloom Day at the campus of Sericulture and Weaving, Garobadha.

Chief guest of the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner YW Momin handed over awards of appreciation to the six weavers.

Momin expressed gratitude to the elderly weavers for continuing with the handloom weaving tradition and setting an example for youngsters.

The occasion was also celebrated at Mukhap CFC-cum-Production Centre in West Jaintia Hills at a programme organsied by the office of the District Handloom Officer.

Chief guest of the programme was local MLA Nujorki Sungoh and Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya was the guest of honour.

It may be mentioned that the background of National Handloom Day has its origins back to the Swadeshi Movement to boycott British goods and promote Indian made products, particularly handloom textiles. However, the day came into celebration only on August 7, 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the day as National Handloom Day and was celebrated at Madras University in Chennai for the first time.

The day commemorates the centuries-old tradition of handloom weaving in India and acknowledges the significant contribution of handloom weavers to the country’s economy.