Move to launch maternity welfare scheme in state

SHILLONG, Aug 7: A new scheme will now be implemented in Meghalaya which focuses on maternity benefit by assuring delivery of quality healthcare services at no cost and zero tolerance for denial of services to any woman and newborn visiting a public health facility.

According to a government notification, central scheme SUMAN Yojana will be implemented in eight district hospitals, three women and children’s hospital, 27 community health centres, 116 primary health centres, 51 health and wellness centres and a sub-district in the first phase.

Under the scheme, affordable and quality healthcare solutions will be provided to pregnant women regardless of whether they belong to above poverty line or below poverty line category. Newborns and mothers will receive zero expense access up to six months after delivery, it added.