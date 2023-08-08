PhonePe introduces voice payment notifications in regional languages for smart speakers

Shillong, August 8: Leading digital payments platform, PhonePe, has unveiled a new feature that enables voice payment notifications on its smart speakers. This innovation is currently available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Additionally, PhonePe plans to expand this service to include Marathi and other regional languages in the near future.

The integration of vernacular voice notifications empowers merchants to promptly validate customer payments in their chosen regional language. This eliminates the need to check the customer’s phone screen or await payment confirmation SMS from the bank, which is especially advantageous during peak business hours.

As per IANS, PhonePe’s smart speakers have been adopted by merchant partners across 19,000 postcodes, covering over 90 percent of the country. The introduction of voice payment notifications in regional languages further enhances the utility of these smart speakers within the PhonePe for Business app, without any additional charges.

Merchants can effortlessly download and select their preferred regional language for the PhonePe smart speakers. By navigating to the smart speakers section on the PhonePe for Business app’s home screen, merchants can choose their desired language from the available options under the Language bar. Once selected, the language is downloaded onto the device, and the device reboots with the updated language.

PhonePe introduced smart speakers last year as a solution to streamline payment tracking at stores. These smart speakers stand out in the market due to their portability, exceptional battery life, clear audio quality even in noisy environments, and a compact form factor that accommodates usage in crowded counter spaces.

The PhonePe smart speakers offer up to 4 days of battery life, data connectivity, a dedicated LED indicator for battery levels, audio alerts for low battery, and a replay button for reviewing the last transaction. With this innovation, PhonePe simplifies the payment validation process for merchants who previously relied heavily on SMS notifications.