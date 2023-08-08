Dell adopts new market strategy, set to lay off employees from sales team

Shillong, August 8: Dell Technologies is set to lay off some employees from its sales teams as part of an innovative partner-driven market approach.

However, the company has not clarified whether these changes are independent or supplemental to the 6,650 job cuts announced earlier this year.

While confirming the strategic shift, Dell emphasized its intent to enhance the partner-led model, which includes incentivizing the direct sales force to prioritize the promotion of storage products through channel partners, according to CRN.

A Dell spokesperson acknowledged the forthcoming personnel changes, stating, “Certain members of our sales team will depart from the organization. We make these decisions after careful consideration and remain committed to supporting those affected as they transition to their next career steps.”

Continuing, the spokesperson highlighted Dell’s ongoing commitment to competitiveness and continuous evaluation of business operations to ensure optimal delivery of innovation, value, and service to customers and partners.

As per IANS, in a bid to intensify sales growth and bolster ties with Dell, industry partners perceive the workforce adjustments as an opportunity to redouble their focus on the brand.

This development surfaces shortly after the abrupt resignation of Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Whitten, merely a fortnight prior.

In its fiscal 2024 first-quarter financial report, Dell unveiled revenue amounting to $20.9 billion, indicating a 20 percent decline, alongside operating income reaching $1.1 billion.

Whitten noted the organization’s achievements within a challenging economic environment, stressing disciplined pricing, reduced operating expenses, and resilient supply chain performance, positioning Dell favorably amidst its competitors.