Chandrayaan-3 landing: Assam schools, colleges asked to arrange live streaming

Guwahati, August 22: The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has asked educational institutions across Assam to remain open till 6pm on Wednesday for organising live streaming of the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, and more importantly, facilitate students and teachers to watch the event together from the premises of their institutions.

“This is to inform you that India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan – 3 Mission, which is poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. In the light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the state are requested to open the school until 6 am and organise live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises,” a letter to the district mission coordinators by the state’s SSA mission director read.

The mission director further urged the district mission coordinators to invite the nearby school students to particular schools where live streaming of the event is scheduled on Wednesday evening, “which will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation among the students and faculty.”

It may be noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had informed that the Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to accomplish a historic moon landing on August 23, 2023, at 6:04 pm.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has requested teachers and students of all schools and colleges in the state to watch the event.

“Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 at 6pm. Live broadcast will be available via YouTube, ISRO’s Facebook page and DD National TV from 5:20pm. I request all teachers and students across our schools and colleges to watch it,” the education minister said.