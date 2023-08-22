Friday, January 5, 2024
PM Modi reaches Johannesburg to attend BRICS summit

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS summit.

“Deputy President of South Africa received the prime minister on this arrival,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“I am visiting the Republic of South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 at the invitation of Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS summit being held in Johannesburg under the South African chairmanship. BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors.

“We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” Modi said before departing for Johannesburg.

He said that the BRICS Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development.

After attending the BRICS Summit between August 22-24, the Prime Minister will also visit Greece on August 25.

IANS

Previous article
Aaranyak gifts field gear to Forest Dept for volunteers, VDP members
Next article
Chandrayaan-3 landing: Assam schools, colleges asked to arrange live streaming

1 COMMENT

  1. “🌍 PM Modi’s arrival in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS summit is a significant step for international cooperation. 🤝 It’s great to see India engaging on global platforms like BRICS, focusing on the Global South and multilateral system reforms. 📈 Looking forward to the outcomes of this summit and future collaborations! #BRICSSummit #GlobalDiplomacy 🌏”

