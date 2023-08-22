Friday, January 5, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Anya’ in ‘Aakhri Sach’: A multifaceted feminine strength

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 22: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia portrays the character ‘Anya’ in the investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach,’ embodying a remarkable blend of physical prowess, mental acumen, emotional resilience, and an unapologetic embrace of femininity.

As per IANS, in her role as a dedicated police officer, Anya exudes both competence and emotional depth, challenging the notion that strength and femininity are mutually exclusive.

Discussing her character, Tamannaah stated, “Strength in a woman doesn’t erase her femininity. Instead, it enhances it. Women possess a natural intuition that’s integral to our essence; we hold an instinct for comprehending various aspects of life.”

“When we harmonize our skills with our intuition, we wield an unmatched power. This is the essence of ‘Anya,'” she elaborated.

The series, ‘Aakhri Sach,’ is inspired by real events and centers around a single night, a family in crisis, multiple deaths, and the ensuing investigation. Tamannaah’s character, Anya, takes the lead as an investigative officer determined to uncover the mysteries behind the deaths amidst an atmosphere of tension.

Featuring a talented cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra, the emotional journey of ‘Aakhri Sach’ is underscored by the collaboration of these actors. Pratik Sehajpal also appears in a cameo role.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and scripted by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25th.

Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan discusses close bond with son Abhishek on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’
Next article
‘Strength does not take away femininity’

1 COMMENT

  1. “🌟 Tamannaah Bhatia’s portrayal of ‘Anya’ in ‘Aakhri Sach’ sounds incredibly powerful! It’s inspiring to see a character that embodies both strength and femininity in such a dynamic way. 👏 The show seems like a must-watch for its gripping storyline and strong female lead. Can’t wait to see it on Disney+ Hotstar! #AakhriSach #StrongFemaleLead”

