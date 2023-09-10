Miss M’laya & Miss Teen M’laya 2023: A show of blitz and glamour

Stella Khongsngi crowned Miss M’laya; Angelina Jackson wins Miss Teen M’laya title

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 9: On a rainy Saturday evening, Shillong took center stage as the U Soso Tham Auditorium played host to a display of glamour and beauty.

The grand finale of Miss Meghalaya 2023 and Miss Teen Meghalaya 2023, set against a packed auditorium and a backdrop of upbeat pop songs, marked an upward stride in putting Meghalaya on the national fashion map.

After a month of intense grooming, training, and four rounds of rigorous selection, the coveted title of Miss Meghalaya 2023 was claimed by Stella Khongsngi, while Angelina Jackson secured the Miss Teen Meghalaya 2023 title.

Adding to the glory, Lamiker Dkhar was crowned first runner-up for Miss Meghalaya, and Sanijaijai Khyriem was named 2nd runner-up for Miss Teen Meghalaya.

Gracy Nandy was awarded first runner-up for Miss Teen Meghalaya, and Lamiker Dkhar secured the second runner-up title.

The reigning queens, Miss Meghalaya 2022 Irene Dkhar and Miss Teen Meghalaya 2022 Daniella Shirley Majaw, gracefully passed on their crowns to the new torchbearers of beauty with brains.

The selection process for Miss Meghalaya included a fusion round, where the contestants combined traditional and western wear on the ramp. The following rounds involved a question-and-answer session with the panel of judges and a final round where the judges assessed both beauty and intelligence through thought-provoking questions.

A similar rigorous procedure was followed for the Miss Teen Meghalaya contestants, starting with a walk in evening gowns, followed by a Q&A round, and a final round testing the intelligence of the top 5 contestants.

The Final round for Miss teen Meghalaya asked a common question to all the participants about solving the lack of job opportunities for the youth in the state, and the question for the Miss Meghalaya top 5 contestants was their opinion regarding Meghalaya being the second poorest state.

The contestants did a great job at answering the questions confidently.

The event also featured extravagant performances by local talents such as Lily Sawian, Dappest, and Dapalei Warjri, among others, which kept the audience cheering for more.

The panel of judges included luminaries from the fashion world such as S Marwein, Illasara Kharkongor, Assistant Law Professor and former Miss North East 2004, James Owen Ferraira, a celebrated Indian fashion designer, Ketholeno Kense, and Kingfisher Calendar Super Model, Charlie Lalthenmawiaa, a renowned personality with profound fashion insights.

James Owen Ferraira noted on the dias how impressed he was by the extravagant display of grace and fashion by the state’s girls, something truly unique to the north-east.

The event was also graced by two special guests, Gargee Nandy, Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2022, and Pratik Jain, Actor and Model who holds the prestigious title of Men’s XP Mr. World India and has acted in movies like Dear Zindagi.

Several subtitles were also handed over to the contestants. In the Miss Teen Meghalaya category, Genelia Dkhar won the Miss Catwalk subtitle, while Palei M Chyne was crowned Miss Talented. Gracy Nandy earned the title of Miss Personality, and Denisse Kharkongor was named Miss Photogenic.

Subtitles awarded to the contestants of Miss Meghalaya included Miss Catwalk, secured by Stella Khongsni, who also won the award for Miss Personality and later became Miss Meghalaya 2023. Dipa Ghime was named Miss Warrior Princess, Rida Maiya was crowned Miss Eco Queen, and Sanijaijai Khyriem received the Miss Fusion Queen award.

Remika Dkhar was honored with Miss Congeniality, and Ibadonbok Shisha Marwein earned the Miss Talented subtitle. Lavakeni Surong was recognized as Miss Photogenic.

There were definitely a few trips as walking in 5 inch heels is not a menial task, but what was a key take-away was how the young participants not give in, but instead with a wide smile and confidence continued walking.

Shillong indeed witnessed a night of charm, talent, and elegance, celebrating beauty and poise, and solidifying its name in the pages of Meghalaya’s burgeoning fashion legacy.