Himesh Reshammiya offers studio recording opportunity to autistic contestant

Shillong, September 17: Renowned music director Himesh Reshammiya has extended a heartfelt offer to a contestant of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ to record a song in his studio. Notably, this contestant has autism.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, with Aditya Narayan as the host.

As per IANS, in an upcoming grand premiere episode, viewers will be treated to the exceptional performance of Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy, who will captivate the audience with his rendition of the song ‘Kesariya’.

Hailing from Chennai, Kartik faces communication and understanding challenges due to his autism. However, he overcame these obstacles to deliver an awe-inspiring performance that left everyone impressed. His dream came true when Himesh offered him the chance to record a song in his studio.

Himesh expressed, “Kartik, you are a rare and precious singer. Your voice possesses a divine quality that is beyond explanation; whenever you sing, you touch the hearts of those who listen.”

“Every time you sing, you command everyone’s attention, and I must confess, I’m profoundly moved by your voice, Kartik. Your talent has deeply inspired me,” he continued.

Himesh further added, “I want to invite you and your parents to my studio next week to record my upcoming song. Congratulations, Kartik; your debut track will be recorded within a week and released in just a month, and I will personally compose it to complement your unique voice.”

Previously, Himesh had offered the opportunity to record a song to two other contestants, Aroh and Wangay. Their enchanting renditions of “Na Ja Kahin Ab Na Ja” and “Jeeyein Kyun” not only resonated with the audience but also prompted Himesh to seize the moment and provide them with a playback opportunity.

The show began on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning for a spot in the top 12 of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023.

In a first for ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,’ select contestants have the opportunity to release their singles even before the season concludes on Zee Music Company’s YouTube Channel.