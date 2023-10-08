South Africa crush Lanka by 102 runs

New Delhi, Oct 7: A rampant South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by 102 runs here on Saturday to begin their World Cup campaign with a huge win, after setting the record for the highest total by any team in the history of the competition.

Aiden Markram (106 off 54 balls) smashed a century off 49 balls to create the record of fastest ton in World Cups, while Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) crossed triple figures, as the Proteas made 428/5.In reply, Kusal Mendis dazzled at the top with a rapid 76, Charith Asalanka top scored with 79 in the middle-order and Dasun Shanaka found form to hit 68.But the target was way beyond Sri Lanka, who did well to make 326 in 44.5 overs.In fact, the contest ended with the distinction of featuring most runs scored in a WC game — 754 runs were scored at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (PTI)