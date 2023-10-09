India anticipates 70-75% annual growth in 5G smartphone shipments

Shillong, October 9: A recent report suggests that India is poised to witness a significant annual growth of 70-75% in 5G smartphone shipments during the ongoing festive season.

As per IANS, the country had already experienced a substantial 65% growth in 5G handset shipments year-on-year till July of this year, as per market research firm CMR.

The growth trend extends across different segments, with value-for-money smartphones (priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000) showing a robust 61% YoY growth, while premium 5G smartphones (priced at Rs 25,000 and above) recorded a noteworthy 68% YoY growth.

Samsung emerged as the leader in 5G shipments in India, commanding a 25% market share, followed by Vivo at 14% and OnePlus at 12%, according to the data.

The Indian market is expected to witness approximately 150 5G smartphone launches this year, marking a 34% increase compared to the previous year’s 112 launches.

Despite an overall 6% decline in the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, 5G smartphone shipments surged by 45% year-on-year.

Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, noted, “Despite the overall decline in smartphone shipments, the 5G smartphone segment showed promising performance, capturing 47% market share (up from 31% in Q2 2022).”

A significant opportunity for further 5G adoption in India is expected, with an estimated 31 million Indian users planning to upgrade to 5G phones in 2023, according to a recent Ericsson Consumer Lab Report.

5G technology in India has significantly enhanced overall network satisfaction, increasing it by an impressive 30% compared to 4G. Additionally, 5G users in India stand out for their high daily engagement with applications such as streaming HD video, video calling services, mobile gaming, and augmented reality.

