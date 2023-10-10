Gaza will be under siege, says Israel as toll crosses 1,200

Jerusalem, Oct 9: Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a “complete siege” of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after shock attacks by the militant group killed more than 700 Israelis, including soldiers.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday, portending greater fighting ahead, and a possible ground assault into Gaza – a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties. Palestinian militants continued firing barrages of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Civilians are already paying a high price. Around 700 people have been killed in Israel — a staggering toll by the scale of its recent conflicts. Nearly 500 have been killed in Gaza, a tiny, impoverished enclave of 2.3 million Palestinians bordering Israel and Egypt.

Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 captives from the Israeli side.

Gallant is currently conducting an operational assessment at IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Southern Command, together with the Head of Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman.

“I have given an order – Gaza will be under complete siege. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly,” Gallant said.

Gaza depends on Israel largely for its basic supplies and such a decision will have far-reaching consequences for 2.3 million people living in the densely populated area.

While Hamas activists looked celebrating on the streets of the coastal territory on Saturday, wary commoners were seen looking to stock up on basic needs speculating about the imminent harsh attack.

The streets of Gaza for the last two days look completely deserted, much like most Israeli towns in the south. (AP) qMore on P-10