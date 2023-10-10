High school student abducted and gang-raped in Hapur, arrests made

Shillong, October 10: A shocking incident occurred as a class 11 student was on her way to school in an auto-rickshaw. She was abducted at gunpoint by two men and forcibly taken to a hotel in Hapur, where a third individual joined them, and they subjected her to a horrific gang rape. The police revealed this distressing event on Tuesday.

As per IANS, the primary accused in the case, as well as the owner of the hotel where the crime occurred, have been apprehended.

According to the survivor’s account in her police complaint, the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hotel after reaching Asauda Panth on Kithore Road in Hapur by the accused, who forced her onto a motorcycle. There, she endured the traumatic experience of being gang-raped at gunpoint. The perpetrators issued grave threats to her, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The complaint also noted that a person named Ayush Kumar, hailing from a village in Meerut, boarded the auto-rickshaw. Two of his acquaintances, Gaurav and Hrithik, residents of a nearby village, began pursuing the three-wheeler on a motorcycle.

Despite the perilous situation and threats, the brave survivor managed to return home and share her traumatic experience with her family. Subsequently, her family took her to the Hapur police station and filed a formal complaint.

All three accused individuals are reported to be school dropouts, according to the police.

Raj Kumar Aggarwal, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Hapur, stated, “The crime took place on Saturday morning. Based on the survivor’s complaint, a case under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 5/6 of the POCSO Act was registered.” He further mentioned, “The main suspect, Ayush, and the hotel owner, Navneet Kardam, have been arrested. The girl was sent for medical tests, and we are awaiting the results. Her condition is reported to be stable, and we have formed teams to apprehend the remaining accused.”