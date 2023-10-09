Himanta inaugurates statue of Lachit Barphukan at Narangi Military station

The occasion was attended by the Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army’s Eastern Command, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, Major General PS Joshi, Major General RK Jha, AVSM (Retd) and many other dignitaries, historians, Armed Forces personnel and NCC cadets.

The official release mentioned, “This statue unveiling ceremony of the renowned Assam hero marked a significant moment symbolising the rich history and cultural heritage of Assam. The visitors paid homage to the legendary warrior and his indelible contributions to the Ahom Dynasty.”

The event was filled with scintillating performances of the state song of Assam and a drama on the legendary General Bir Lachit Barphukan that was presented enthusiastically by the Assam State Cultural Department.

