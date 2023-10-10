Katrina Kaif pushes limits for ‘Tiger 3’ action sequences

Shillong, October 10: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has left no stone unturned for the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, where she plays the role of Zoya, the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe.

In her portrayal, she has demonstrated her ability to excel in challenging action sequences.

As per IANS, Katrina’s character poster as Zoya was unveiled recently, and she shared insights into the physically demanding action sequences in ‘Tiger 3.’ She revealed that she pushed her body to its limits to bring these sequences to life.

The actress expressed her pride in portraying Zoya, describing her as a character who is fierce, courageous, compassionate, loyal, protective, nurturing, and a champion of humanity. Katrina emphasized that every film in the YRF Spy Universe has tested her, and ‘Tiger 3’ is no exception.

She stated, “We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time, and I have pushed my body to the breaking point for the film, and people will see that. Physically, this has been my most challenging film yet.”

Katrina also mentioned her long-standing love for the action genre and how exciting it is for her to be part of it. Playing the character of Zoya, who is strong, gutsy, and unapologetic, fulfills her dreams.

She concluded, “I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger.”

‘Tiger 3’ is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release during the Diwali holiday this year.