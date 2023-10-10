Sunny Leone pays tribute to Madhuri Dixit in ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’

Shillong, October 10: Actress Sunny Leone openly expressed her nervousness while shooting for the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0,’ originally picturized on the graceful Madhuri Dixit.

As per IANS, she acknowledged that she could never replicate the charm of the star’s performance in the iconic track from the 1995 blockbuster movie ‘Yaarana.’

Sunny is set to make an appearance on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023 to promote her upcoming music video, which is a recreation of Madhuri Dixit’s memorable song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,’ released by Zee Music Co.

The new season of the iconic singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, with Aditya Narayan as the host.

During the promotional event, Sunny shared her feelings about the project candidly, saying, “I was very nervous before shooting for this song, and I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it. This song has become an iconic piece of Bollywood, and my rendition is a humble tribute to her.”

The song, composed by the renowned Anu Malik and Enbee, features the exceptional vocals of Neeti Mohan.

Sunny Leone has previously appeared in music videos like ‘Laila Main Laila’ from ‘Raees’ and songs like ‘Pink Lips’ and ‘Trippy Trippy,’ among others.

Speaking about ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0,’ Sunny expressed her admiration for Madhuri Dixit, saying, “Madhuri Dixit has been a constant source of inspiration for my career. Whenever I perform my own songs, I aim to capture her elegance.” She also mentioned her hard work in perfecting the choreography by Vijay Ganguly and expressed her excitement about the song.

On the work front, Sunny was recently seen in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy,’ directed by Anurag Kashyap, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Her upcoming projects include the Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’ and Hindi films ‘Koka Koka’ and ‘Helen.’