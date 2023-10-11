Assam cops seize suspected ganja from oil tanker

Guwahati, Oct 11: A joint team from the central police district and east police district recovered and seized a huge quantity of suspected ganja that was loaded in an oil tanker, in the Basistha area here during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, sources said.

The oil tanker, bearing registration number NL-01-AH-0501, was coming towards Basistha from the Meghalaya side.

A total of 2640 kilograms of suspected ganja, concealed in 134 packets, were found inside a secret chamber of the oil tanker.

Official sources said two persons, Kasim Ali (40) and Mukut Ali(44), who are drivers and residents of Baksa district, were apprehended and legal action has been initiated

In another operation launched by the special task force (STF) of Assam Police, a drugs peddler cum thief, identified as Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga (34), has been apprehended, along with 31 plastic vials and two tobacco boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 58.5 grams, at Jail Road, Surjyadoy Nagar under Basistha police station.

Besides, three empty vials, two mobile phones and cash were also recovered and seized from the drugs peddler.

Sources said that Basumatary, who hails from Baksa district, was currently residing at Veterinary Segun Bagan, Mising Basti under Dispur police station here.

“Necessary formalities are being done. An FIR has been lodged at Basistha police station,” an official source said.

Fake currency

A team from West Police district and Jalukbari outpost launched a joint operation against a FICN (fake Indian currency notes) network and arrested an accused identified as Mofidul Islam (29) from near the Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Sthal at Jalukbari here on Tuesday night.

Islam is a resident of Lakhimpur district.

“After interrogation, it came to know that an accomplice, identified as Rofikuddin of Laluk Islampur in Lakhimpur district, had been operating an illegal FICN network at Mirza Rail Gate (on the outskirts of Guwahati) from a rented house,” a police official said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted by a police team at Mirza at 11pm and one FICN printing machine and fake Indian currency notes amounting Rs 2,16,500 (433 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination) were recovered and seized

Necessary legal steps have been initiated, police said.