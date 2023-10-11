26 lakh women to benefit under Assam DBT scheme

Guwahati, Oct 11: As many as 26 lakh women will be benefitted under the Assam government’s Orunodoi scheme, the second phase of which was launched on Wednesday.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the process of distributing Orunodoi cards to new beneficiaries under phase two of the scheme at a programme organised in Kokrajhar.

It may be noted that under Orunodoi 2.0, new beneficiaries numbering around 7.30 lakh will be added to the beneficiary list, taking the total number of beneficiaries under Orunodoi to 26 lakh.

The beneficiaries will be getting Rs 1250 per month and the amount will be directly credited to their bank accounts on the 10th of every month.

In Kokrajhar district alone, a total of 21,000 beneficiaries will be added to Orunodoi 2.0.

The state government had launched the first phase of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme on October 2, 2020. Women being the primary caretakers of the family are kept as beneficiaries of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said including weaker sections to the schemes of direct benefit transfer was a priority to the government.

“This DBT scheme has been adopted by our government in a bid to assuage the problems of the people emanating from their poverty. We have increased the amount of benefit under Orunodoi since the launch of the first phase in order to enable the beneficiaries to meet the demands of different necessities,” the chief minister said.

Sarma further informed that the number of Orunodoi beneficiaries would be increased further and five lakh beneficiaries will be added to the list in the coming days, making it the largest ever direct fund transfer scheme in the state.

Giving a snapshot of some of the welfare schemes of the state, Sarma said that in the coming days, his government would initiate some more schemes for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state.

He said that the “double engine” government at the Centre as well as in the state has made it possible for the current dispensation to enhance the ambit of welfare schemes in the state.

He further said that over the next few days, his government would distribute cycles to girl students and present loan waiver certificates to the women under Assam micro finance loan waiver scheme.

Lauding the people of Bodoland Territorial Region for showing their commitment to peace in the region, the chief minister said that the prevailing improved law and order in the area has helped his government undertake development work for the region and its people.