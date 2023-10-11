Govt in no mood to drop rlys idea

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: Despite vehement opposition to the idea of rail-linking different parts of Meghalaya registered time and again, the government appears to be implacably determined to ensure that the notion of introducing railways in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region materialises.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar, said the state government is still trying to reach out to various stakeholders.

According to him, it is the duty of the government to create awareness on the importance of introducing railways in the region.

He added that awareness programmes are being held at the level of the Deputy Commissioner every now and then.

“We will continue to have dialogues (with the stakeholders). If they say no to it, we will have to stop it. We will need the support of each and every stakeholder. We are not going ahead if there is opposition to it,” Dhar said.

It may be mentioned that the various pressure groups, especially the KSU, are opposing railways tooth and nail.

The move to introduce railways to Shillong has faced stiff opposition, prompting the government to explore the possibilities of connecting Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills through railways.

However, East Jaintia Hills has not been easy on the government too.

Recently, a pressure group in East Jaintia Hills declared railways to be of no significance in the district at present, while calling out the government’s continued attempts to persuade stakeholders to accept the bid to rail-link the district.

The group, All Jaintia Youth Welfare Organisation (AJYWO) Central Body East Jaintia Zone, had handed over a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of JHADC protesting against the proposed setting up of railway in the district.

Despite the fact that the organisation and other NGOs have time and again submitted written communications to the government registering their opposition to any rail infrastructure, the government continues to persuade the people through media and press circulation, the AJYWO-EJZ president Heatermoon Ryngkhlem had said.

The organisation had asked the state government to focus on other crucial and much-needed facilities that the district yearns for.

The group was apprehensive about reports about the JHADC issuing a certain NOC to set up railways in the region.

The fears were however allayed by the CEM of JHADC, Thombor Shiwat, who asserted that till date no such NOC has been approved.