NE India Inter College Debate Competition at Sonapur College on Nov 4

Guwahati, Oct 11: Sonapur College of Kamrup Metro District of Assam is organizing the North East India Inter College Debating Competition, 2023 on November 4, an event that the institute has been organising annually since 2014. Ever since the inception of this bi-lingual debate competition, it has seen widespread participation of students belonging to different colleges of Assam and other states of NE India. It has served as a strong platform for the students to hone their debating skills for their future. The topic of debate will be, In the opinion of the house: ‘One Nation One Election will further strengthen the Democracy of India’.

The competition will be chaired by Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, Former Judge of Gauhati High Court. It is worth mention that, in the past occasions the competition was chaired by eminent personalities like Late PA Sangma, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Prof. David Reid Syiemlieh, former UPSC Chairman, Smt. Monalisha Chankija, Editor, Nagaland Page, Sjt Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, former Governor of Meghalaya, former principal of Cotton College, Prof. Udayaditya Bharali, columnist and educationist Prof. Sunil Paban Baruah etc.

The winners of the competition will be awarded with the cash prizes and trophies, to be given away in memory of Late Sinam Uriba Singh, which are sponsored by Dr. Sinam Iboton Singh, associate professor of mathematics of the college. Accordingly, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Best Debaters will receive cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively, while the best and second-best teams will be offered with Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3, 000 respectively.

The interested competitors are requested by the organisers to contact Dr. Devabrot Khanikor, Principal (Mob. No 945354374) or the convener Dr. Biman Patowary (Mob. No. 9435342864). They may also confirm participation in the e-mail id [email protected].