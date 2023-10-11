LS elections: UDP may set the ball rolling this month

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The United Democratic Party (UDP) is likely to set the ball rolling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by the end of this month.

Sources said that the party is likely to call the meeting to discuss the candidates and the process of inviting applications from interested candidates and individuals who are willing to contest the polls from Shillong parliamentary seat.

As of now, former Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie, is one of the leaders who has sought the party ticket, while Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) president Robertjune Kharjahrin and Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) president DRL Nonglait are also reportedly keen to contest the polls.